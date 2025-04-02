Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Increases By 32.2%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance
Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $384.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Boeing Stock Upgraded After Beating Lockheed for Jet Deal
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.