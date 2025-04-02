Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Increases By 32.2%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $384.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 272,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

