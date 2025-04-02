Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Rises By 25.5%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
JHX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,365,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,566. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.84.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
