Short Interest in Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Drops By 24.2%

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 469,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,562.0 days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Munters Group AB (publ) stock opened at C$12.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.45. Munters Group AB has a 1-year low of C$12.75 and a 1-year high of C$24.50.
About Munters Group AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Munters Group AB (publ)
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Why Howmet Could Be the Sleeper Aerospace Name of 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.