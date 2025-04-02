Short Interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Decreases By 13.2%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVRW opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. New Horizon Aircraft has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

