Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 400.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Snowflake by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. This trade represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,968 shares of company stock valued at $84,363,550 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

