Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stake Raised by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 2.8% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CEF opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.