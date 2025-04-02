SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268.50 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 265.80 ($3.44). Approximately 296,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 755,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.41).

Several equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.04) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 312.44. The company has a market cap of £346.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SThree plc will post 38.490881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.97%.

In related news, insider Timo Lehne sold 10,964 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £27,410 ($35,436.33). Also, insider Andrew Beach bought 13,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £36,103.60 ($46,675.63). Insiders purchased a total of 13,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team of 2,700+ people each with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

