StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 399.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 95,309 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZBC opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

