StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.90.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

