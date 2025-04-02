Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Subsea 7 SA (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.92. 19,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 5,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.70.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

