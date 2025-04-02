Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,094 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,919,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $168.20 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

