Summit Financial LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,059,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,390.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

