Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) is EMG Holdings L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home makes up about 3.6% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

