TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:TCTM) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Critical Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and TCTM Kids IT Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -113.55% -38.90% -28.18% TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and TCTM Kids IT Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $199.97 million 0.33 -$43.92 million ($3.50) -0.49 TCTM Kids IT Education $1.38 billion 0.00 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TCTM Kids IT Education has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCTM Kids IT Education beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

17 Education & Technology Group, Inc. engages in the provision of educational technology solutions. Its in-school plus after-school integrated model delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. The firm offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning. The company was founded by Jia Wei Gan and Bing Yuan on October 30, 2012 and is headquartered Beijing, China.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

(Get Free Report)

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers. The company also operates an education platform that offers distance instruction, classroom-based learning, and online learning modules. In addition, it operates 61it.cn, an online platform to facilitate the live instruction of STEM education courses; and Tongcheng Online App. The company was formerly known as Tarena International, Inc. and changed its name to TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. in February 2024. TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.