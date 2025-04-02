Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 11,100 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE:TD opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

