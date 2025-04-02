Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,100 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 134.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 270,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 47,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,159,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115,030 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

