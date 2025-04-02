Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,257 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $2,048,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 176,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.