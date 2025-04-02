Telecom Stocks To Consider – March 30th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, and CRH are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks represent shares of companies primarily involved in telecommunications services such as phone, internet, and data transmission. These companies typically invest in infrastructure like cellular towers and fiber-optic networks, offering investors exposure to a sector known for both its steady cash flow and growth opportunities driven by increasing digital connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,361,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,371,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $196.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $31.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $796.61. 1,758,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.09. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,199. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.50 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 35,072,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,189,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. AT&T has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $28.51.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,039,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,916. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

