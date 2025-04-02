The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,269,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $264.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

