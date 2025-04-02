Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Declares — Dividend of $0.14

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1394 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 12.0% increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

TIM has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TIM to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

