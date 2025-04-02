Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.50 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 170298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.