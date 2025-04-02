Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.50 and last traded at $103.60, with a volume of 170298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.
Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.4 %
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.
Insider Activity at Toll Brothers
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
