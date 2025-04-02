Tradewinds LLC. Invests $272,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

