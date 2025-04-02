Tradewinds LLC. Reduces Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,270,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

