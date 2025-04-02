Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.80 and last traded at $64.01. 385,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,296,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after acquiring an additional 325,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

