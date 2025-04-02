Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.45 and last traded at $73.89. Approximately 3,969,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,037,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

