Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,222 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $948,793.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,541,452.98. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

