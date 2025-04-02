VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,925,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 116,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,198,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 282,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,086,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1578 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

