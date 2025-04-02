W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,201,000 after buying an additional 135,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $139,381,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.