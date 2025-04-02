Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 898,885 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $275,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.