Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3,880.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827,317 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $338,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $257,618,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,413,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,837,000 after buying an additional 3,787,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after buying an additional 3,107,672 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,506,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,141 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

