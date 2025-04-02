Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $311,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $5,976,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.40 and a 200-day moving average of $257.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

