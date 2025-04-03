18,080 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE STWD opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.55%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

