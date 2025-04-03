1,994 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,082.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,409 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FRT opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

