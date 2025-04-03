4,128 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $201.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.99. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

