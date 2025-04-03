482 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total transaction of $353,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,741.20. This represents a 20.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $527.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.92. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

