490,947 Shares in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 490,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 4.69. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

