7,025,122 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,025,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 119.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,608,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 2,504,529 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $23,835,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth $11,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 37.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,567,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 978,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RITM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

