753 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Disciplined Investors L.L.C.

Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $1,866,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 314,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $885,136.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,419.68. The trade was a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total value of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,610.90. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,753. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACN opened at $316.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.28. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.23.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

