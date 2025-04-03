Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,048.59. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $205,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 287,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,028 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

