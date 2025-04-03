Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,274,839 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 2,302.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $101,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,112,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 699,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

