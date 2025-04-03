Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 5,855 The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. FMR LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

