ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Trading Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.65. 2,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ALS in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

