Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $49.06 million and $3.87 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,164.39 or 1.00416243 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,022.95 or 1.00243374 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,157,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,157,626.52950862. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00015823 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,533,943.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

