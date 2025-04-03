Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 913,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at $4,067,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 167.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

