Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 818,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,524 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $33,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $4,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price objective on Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.6 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

