Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,976 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 1.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $8,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 950,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

