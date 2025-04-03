Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,250 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $76,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,478,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $8,518,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $70,144,394. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.73.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $223.96 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

