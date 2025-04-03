Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AYA. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark dropped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.59.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$10.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$960.78 million, a PE ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$10.12 and a 52-week high of C$19.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

