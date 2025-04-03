BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. BAB had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

BAB Price Performance

Shares of BAB stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. BAB has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.04.

BAB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

