Bank of America Cuts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $56.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $65.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.49.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,820,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,234,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,994,000 after buying an additional 92,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

